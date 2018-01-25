Cypriot writer awarded prestigious Harvard prize

January 25th, 2018 Cyprus 1 comments

Cypriot writer awarded prestigious Harvard prize

Argyro Nicolaou

Argyro Nicolaou, a Cypriot writer and filmmaker, has been awarded one of Harvard University’s prestigious Bowdoin Prizes for her essay “‘Now That the World Has Become an Endless Hotel’: European Narratives of Displacement in the Middle East During the Second World War”.

The award-winning essay brings to light the often-forgotten first-person narratives of Europeans displaced to the Middle East during the Second World War.

It uses historical and literary sources to highlight a dark part of Europe’s history that undermines current stereotypes of refugees and migrants that dominate contemporary European politics.

“I strongly believe that the stories we find in literature and other cultural works can be extremely powerful in shaping understanding of history, politics, and citizenship,” Nicolaou said. “Having my essay on refugee narratives recognised with this important award, in a moment of global political uncertainty, demonstrates how culture can and should have an active role in social and political debates.”

The Bowdoin Prizes, some of Harvard’s oldest and most prestigious student awards, are designed to recognize essays of originality and high literary merit, written in a way that engages both specialists and non-specialists.

Established in 1791, the Bowdoin Prizes have been awarded to many notable Harvard students, among them the philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, the former Harvard presidents Charles Eliot and Nathan Pusey, and the novelist John Updike.

Print Friendly
  • Evergreen

    Congratulations.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close