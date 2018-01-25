Meryl Streep to join cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ for its second season

The 68-year-old actress has been tapped to join the cast of the hit HBO drama series for its upcoming second season, where she will star alongside the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern.

Not much is known about Meryl’s role in the show as of the time of writing, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, it has been confirmed that she will play a woman named Mary Louise Wright, who is the mother of the abusive Perry Wright, played by Alexander Skarsgard.

During the first season of the David E. Kelley drama based on the Liane Moriarty novel, it was revealed that Perry had died, and Meryl’s character is said to be “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” following his passing.

HBO previously said of the show’s second season: “[It will explore the] malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting.

Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode … the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.”

Despite Perry’s death in season one, Alexander Skarsgard is set to make an appearance in the second season in some capacity, though it is unknown how his character will feature.

The first season of ‘Big Little Lies’ received critical acclaim when it aired early last year, specifically for the realistic portrayal of domestic violence between Alexander’s character and his on-screen wife Celeste, played by Nicole Kidman.

Previously, Nicole admitted the violent scenes left her “in pain”, but said she was determined to go through with it to “tap into the truth” of the abuse.

She said: “Afterward, I would just be quiet. I would go home and be quiet. After we shot some of the really, really violent scenes, I was in a lot of pain myself. My body was.

“It was very strange. It was very uncomfortable. It wasn’t a good feeling, I have to say.

“But women go through this, so I wanted to tap into the truth of it, and I wanted to be real in those scenes, so that’s what it required – an element of violence.”