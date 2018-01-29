Chief Returning Officer gives go-ahead to print runoff ballots

January 29th, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 3 comments

Chief Returning Officer gives go-ahead to print runoff ballots

Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou, has given instructions to the government printing office to start printing the ballot papers for next Sunday`s runoff election.

Turnout in Sunday’s first round was 395,949, or 71.88 per cent. Abstention reached 28,12 per cent, invalid votes 1,48%, and blank votes 0.87 per cent. The percentage of valid votes was 97.64 per cent.

Candidate
Votes
Percentage
Christos Christou
21.846
5,65%
Michalis Minas
662
0,17%
Nicolas Papadopoulos
99.508
25,74%
Nicos Anastasiades
137.268
35,51%
Charis Aristidou
752
0,19%
Costas Efstratiou
845
0,22%
Christakis Kapiliotis
391
0,10%
Yiorgos Lillikas
8.419
2,18%
Stavros Malas
116.920
30,24%

“Based on this result we shall proceed to a repeat election next Sunday, February 4, 2018, between Mss Nicos Anastasiades and Stavros Malas,” he said.

In comments to the press, he thanked all those who contributed to the election process.

“The same level of work is expected from all during the repeat elections next Sunday. Last but not least, I would like to thank all media representatives for their cooperation and all Cypriot voters for the level of political civility shown,” he added.

 

Print Friendly
  • plexor

    Who is the lesser evil?

    It is difficult to say, but I recommend the Cypriots to send the recumbent with his thieving establisment into the dessert. Malas was Minister of health and also a special advicer of the EU commissioner of Health and less understanding of economy than Anastasiadis is hardly possible. With Anastasiadis, even the doctors gand hospitals failed and got corrupt. Anad Malas can also stop some of the establishment audit firms, as they began with non-responding to do the final pickpocketing – taking the last money, not responding and being sure to get states-protected from the AG Costas Clerides and CYs arbitrary justice.

  • almostbroke

    Interesting figures
    Mr A could only ‘buy ‘ 135,000 votes , poor return for the taxpayers money .
    116 , 000 ‘closet ‘ Communists , they never went away , you know !
    Nearly 100,000 bowers, scrapers and forelock ‘tippers ‘ voted for Baby ,
    22,000 ‘fascists ‘ and growing !

    • plexor

      2 millionaire pharisee lawyers, one a learned son and the other with a long nose and long fingers

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close