Chief Returning Officer gives go-ahead to print runoff ballots

Chief Returning Officer Kypros Kyprianou, has given instructions to the government printing office to start printing the ballot papers for next Sunday`s runoff election.

Turnout in Sunday’s first round was 395,949, or 71.88 per cent. Abstention reached 28,12 per cent, invalid votes 1,48%, and blank votes 0.87 per cent. The percentage of valid votes was 97.64 per cent.

Candidate Votes Percentage Christos Christou 21.846 5,65% Michalis Minas 662 0,17% Nicolas Papadopoulos 99.508 25,74% Nicos Anastasiades 137.268 35,51% Charis Aristidou 752 0,19% Costas Efstratiou 845 0,22% Christakis Kapiliotis 391 0,10% Yiorgos Lillikas 8.419 2,18% Stavros Malas 116.920 30,24%

“Based on this result we shall proceed to a repeat election next Sunday, February 4, 2018, between Mss Nicos Anastasiades and Stavros Malas,” he said.

In comments to the press, he thanked all those who contributed to the election process.

“The same level of work is expected from all during the repeat elections next Sunday. Last but not least, I would like to thank all media representatives for their cooperation and all Cypriot voters for the level of political civility shown,” he added.