Quickfire Tottenham ease to win over Man United

Tottenham Hotspur solidified their top-four credentials with a dominant 2-0 win over Manchester United in front of a Premier League record crowd at Wembley on Wednesday.

Christian Eriksen gave the hosts the lead after 11 seconds, the second fastest goal in Premier League history.

United’s woeful defending was exposed again for Tottenham’s second, Phil Jones turning the ball into his own net after 27 minutes.

The win lifted Tottenham two points behind third-placed Liverpool and Chelsea in fourth as second-placed United dropped 15 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne delivered another virtuoso performance as City beat bottom club West Bromwich Albion 3-0 at the Etihad.

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho put City ahead in the 19th minute, bursting into the inside-left channel before being picked out superbly by De Bruyne and then sliding the ball past West Brom keeper Ben Foster.

De Bruyne had four powerful strikes well saved by Foster in the first half as well as clipping the bar, but he was to get his reward after the break.

Bursting forward from inside his own half, De Bruyne kept his feet despite a lunging attempt to bring him down from James McClean and then played a neat exchange of passes with Raheem Sterling before sweeping the ball home.

Sterling was the provider again for the third, slipping the ball through to Argentine Sergio Aguero who lifted his finish over the advancing Foster in the 89th minute.

Stoke City climbed out of the relegation zone after a dull 0-0 draw against Watford .

Watford keeper Orestis Karnezis saved a crisp half-volley from Xherdan Shaqiri to deny the hosts their best scoring chance.

Watford’s new signing Gerard Deulofeu set up substitute Roberto Pereyra in the closing stages, but his weak shot was easily kept out by keeper Jack Butland.

Paul Lambert’s Stoke, who kept successive clean sheets for the first time since March, moved up to 16th in the table while Watford are 11th after manager Javi Gracia’s second game in charge.