Pearls of music from the piano in Paphos

Pianists Ivelina Ruseva and Veselinka Ivanova will give us some piano pearls in Paphos on Saturday when they perform piano miniatures for four hands by Bach, Boccherini, Mozart, Schubert, Schumann, Mendelsohn, Grieg, Weber, Debussy and more.

Ivanova completed her studies at the Bulgarian State Conservatory in Sofia. Since 1983 she has been teaching piano, chamber music and pedagogy at the Prof Vesselin Stoianov National School of the Arts in Rousse. The pianist has presented recitals in all major Bulgarian cities as well as in Germany, Romania, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Norway and the US.

Her repertoire includes standards as well as many works by Bulgarian composers such as Pancho Vladigerov, Vesselin Stojanov and Vassil Kazandjiev, a body of work to which she is particularly dedicated. As both a soloist and chamber musician she has been invited to perform at international festivals and to be part of piano masterclasses and concerts in the USA, Germany, Spain and Norway. To her credit are several recordings for Bulgarian National Radio and Bulgarian National Television.

Joining Ivanova will be Ruseva from Bulgaria, who began piano lessons at the age of seven and was accepted at the Veselin Stogianov music school at the age of ten. During her studies she participated in many concerts and competitions for solo piano. After her graduation with honours she was accepted at the National Music Academy Pancho Vladigerov in Sofia, Bulgaria. Since 1999 she has been living in Paphos, where she teaches piano and takes part in various cultural events and concerts for solo piano and chamber music.

The two very experienced pianists are sure to give the Paphos crowd lots to think about on a musical scale.

Piano Pearls for Four Hands

Live performance by Ivelina Ruseva and Veselinka Ivanova. February 10. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420