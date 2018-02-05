Car crash causes electricity pole to fall

February 5th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

A driver smashed into an electricity pole on Sunday evening causing it to fall down.

The 39-year-old resident of Dheryneia was travelling from Frenaros to Vrysoules when his car veered off course, hit the pole and came to a standstill after crashing into a sign at the side of the road.

The car was badly damaged while two electricity cables were cut.

Just after the accident, at 7.15pm another man, 30, who was driving his pick up from Vrysoules to Frenaros hit the fallen electricity pole. His vehicle also suffered extensive damage.

The 39-year-old, who received first aid at Famagusta hospital before being discharged was tested for alcohol. The test indicated 77μg, nearly four times the allowed 22μg.

The other driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

Both of them were wearing seatbelts.

  • Bob Ellis

    Was this one of the special poles the motherland bribed us into buying ?

    • Barry White

      “rotten to the core ?”

    • Neroli

      Yep all rotten! Do these drivers drive with their eyes closed?? Like the other article on an abandoned car on the highway and 3 others crashed into it???

