Anorthosis and Omonia take centre stage in Cyprus

Round 23 in the Cyprus football championship continues on Wednesday with three more fixtures, with the clash at the Antonis Papadopoulos between third-placed Anorthosis and sixth-placed Omonia taking centre stage.

In the other games, second-placed Apollon travel to Nicosia to face Doxa Katokopias at the Makarion stadium while the final game will be played at the Tsirion stadium between AEL and Ermis Aradippou.

Both teams will be looking for the three points at the Antonis Papadopoulos though for slightly different reasons.

Anorthosis are seven points off the top with a game in hand over leaders Apoel and they need to stay within striking distance of the champions if they are to maintain their championship hopes.

On the other hand Omonia, who have dropped just three points since Ivaylo Petev took over, have to climb up to fourth if they are to compete in Europe next year via the championship.

Currently they are nine points adrift of Wednesday’s opponents.

For the same reason AEL, just a point above Omonia, will be gunning for the win against Ermis Aradippou while Apollon should prove too strong for Doxa, who sit comfortably in a mid-table position 10 points from the danger zone.

Tuesday results:

Apoel 7-1 Ethnikos Achnas

Nea Salamina 2-0 Olympiakos

Aris 0-6 Pafos FC

AEK 2-1 Alki