Something new for the piano

Classical pianists Tatiana Stupak and Natalia Lezedova will present the world premiere of 19 piano works by composer David Pentecost in Paphos on Tuesday.

Most of the Limassol-based composer’s works are in the popular romantic classical style of the 19th century although he does write some in the styles of earlier composers such as Haydn and Bach. This is the first time that a whole programme of Pentecost’s works has been performed in one concert; until now, only one or two of his piano compositions have been performed in public recitals.

Stupak suggested last year that Pentecost present a concert of his work, but he was reluctant. So, after a year of thinking about it, he is finally allowing us to listen to new works, which he says are not categorised as modern.

“Many modern classical composers, especially in the 20th century, took to writing new music – much of it atonal, and then more recently minimalist. I avoid writing any music which may be described as modern,” he said.

Pentacost started playing the piano at the age of five, but did not turn his hand to composing until more than half a century later. His music has been written in the last 20 years, and includes five nocturnes; so if you like Chopin’s nocturnes you are likely to enjoy hearing Pentecost’s as well.

Stupak studied at the Rimsky-Korsakov State Conservatory in Saint Petersburg. She is the winner of a Bach international prize. Lezedova is a graduate of the Musical Faculty of the State Pedagogical University of Russia, and she is a laureate of five international competitions including two first prizes as a performer-soloist in St Petersburg and Moscow.

Two Classical Pianists and One Composer

Live performance by Tatiana Stupak and Natalia Lezedova, performing pieces by David Pentecost. February 13. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420