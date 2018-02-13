Don’t be shy: EU ombudsman urges states to end secrecy of debates

European Union governments should not hide their debates behind a wall of secrecy but openly declare their positions on proposed EU laws, the bloc’s independent civic rights supervisor said in a report on Tuesday.

“It’s almost impossible for citizens to follow the legislative discussions in the Council between national government representatives. This ‘behind-closed-doors’ approach risks alienating citizens and feeding negative sentiment,” said European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly.

The Council of the European Union, grouping diplomats and political representatives of the 28 member states, debates and passes laws alongside the directly elected European Parliament.

Unlike most legislatures, however, it conducts business largely out of sight of the public, more in the secretive manner of intergovernmental diplomacy. It is often very unclear which governments are arguing or voting for which outcomes.

O’Reilly said this had fostered a “blame Brussels” culture, in which governments could deny their own responsibility for EU decisions they supported in Council but which proved unpopular.

With Britain on its way out of the Union and hostility to the EU significant in many other countries, EU leaders are keen to bolster their democratic credentials. But governments remain wary of opening up their disputes to public scrutiny.

O’Reilly, an Irish former journalist, recommended that the Council “systematically record” which member states took positions on legislative proposals and tighten the scope of rules that restrict public circulation of Council documents.

She asked it to respond in detail in three months.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    The European Council is the nearest thing the EU has to what could be called “an Executive” arm of the “government” or a cabinet.
    All executive arms of government and cabinets are secretive. I mean look at May’s government……………..all Brexiteers cheerfully agree that it’s okay for the UK government to be secretive because the should not give their “negotiating hand” away. The fact that millions of us suspect there is no “no negotiating hand” but a total absence of any idea of what to do beyond the self preservation of this government is regularly dismissed as “alarmist treason” or “scaremongering” is quite laughably really. Either the Brexiteers know what’s going on or the remainers what’s going on? It’s more a case neither knows what’s going on making the UK government no more democratic or open than that of the EU or any other country!

  • Monica

    “European Union governments should not hide their debates behind a wall of secrecy” ?
    As if they would !
    Uhhm !

