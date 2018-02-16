Restaurant review: Three Little Pigs, Paphos

With everyone clambering aboard the fusion camel train it is reasonable to worry that before long old-fashioned tavern-style food will simply be fused out of business, taking with it that lovely aroma of good honest grilling. But, fear not, because there is now a fusion of sorts at the Three Little Pigs eatery on the Tomb of the Kings road, Paphos. Owners Agapios Demosthenous and Marios Hadjikleovoulou have skilfully married the old taverna style cooking skills with a very welcoming, bright, fresh, modern interior. It’s a Scandinavian cool look which, as the evening we dined there proved, attracts both a younger age group and a good number of foreign visitors and expats who enjoy both the fresh feel of the place and the high standard of food on offer.

Regardless of the paint job, this is a traditional grill and kebab house where you can dine in, take away or have the food delivered, plus the menu is gently priced to turn first timers into welcome regulars. There is an open kitchen area so customers can watch as the master griller works his magic. Their five homemade sheftalia are served with salad, chips pita and a tzatziki dip all for the very reasonable price of €8. This dish is a feast in itself but as three of us were sharing we were then able to progress onto the chicken fillet accompanied by a bowl containing a light but very tasty honey mustard sauce.

One of my dining companions used to be a farmer and he said after consuming two lamb chops they were the best he had tasted in a long time, “juicy grass-fed lamb with just the right amount of oregano and grilled to perfection”.

Another form of food ‘fusion’ popular with the younger generation are the house special wraps – three different fillings in Lebanese bread, one of which has grilled chicken, bacon, parmesan, lettuce and honey mustard dressing served with salad and chips. The Big Bad Wolf wrap is generously stuffed with pork loin, tzatziki, salad and chips oy you can also opt for a Tuna Wrap smothered in avocado and mayonnaise dressing, again all priced at €8.50. The most expensive dish on the menu is the mixed grill at €12.50, which if you feel the need for a traditional food blow out then this is it; a platter arrives with pork and chicken kebab, sheftalia, pork belly slices, lamb chop, mushrooms, halloumi, lounza and sausage – a true meat eaters delight which I reckon few can finish.

Another popular duo of dishes are available on Friday and Saturdays from The Sizzling Barbeque: spit grilled marinated pork loin which Agapios himself marinates plus a spit grilled marinated chicken. There are also five different salads so you can select from Village, Greek, a house special which comes with slices of belly pork, also a tuna or a Caesar salad with chicken.

I like this place, not just for the food on offer but also the ambiance which is just right plus they serve Vouni Panaya wines which is indeed a bonus. My advice is to plan a visit but be warned it’s easy to miss on this busy road but worth looking out for for its good, fresh, clean food at a price that doesn’t make you weep.

SPECIALITY Grills

WHERE Three Little Pigs, Tomb of the Kings road, Paphos

WHEN Six days a week lunch and dinner (closed Sunday)

PRICE mains for under €10

CONTACT 99 419853