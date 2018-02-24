‘Vision’ bones found in Paphos cave appear to date from 14th century

Bones found by a woman in a cave next to a church in Pano Arodes, Paphos after she said she had a vision of them, date from the 14th century, preliminary findings have shown, it was reported on Saturday.

The church itself, Panagia Chrysospiliotissa, adjacent to the cave, was built in 1947.

Preliminary examinations of the remains by the antiquities department say the four skulls and other bones appear to date from the 14th century, CNA reported on Saturday.

They have been taken to the Institute of Neurology and Genetics in Nicosia where they will be examined, the report said.

The cave was under guard on Friday as the excavations went on and more testing in the area around the buried bones will be carried out over the coming week.

Police and archaeologists were called in on Friday by the Pano Arodes community leader, Matheos Stefanou, after the woman alerted him that she had found the remains as directed in her vision.

The woman who lives in Paphos, according to Stefanou, said she went to the cave looking for the remains after seeing in a vision with three persons showing to her the cave and telling her there were skeletal remains there which must be moved.

She went to the cave, found the remains and called the local authority.

The small church, according to the local community leader, was built in 1947 by a woman from Alexandria, Egypt after being miraculously cured of an illness. Many believers visit the church often bringing offerings to the Virgin Mary, asking for help with their problems.