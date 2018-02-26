Corbyn piles pressure on May over Brexit (Updated)

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, gives a speech on Brexit at the National Transport Design Centre at Coventry University

Britain should stay in a customs union with the European Union even after it leaves the bloc, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Monday, setting up a possible parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May.

As May tries to strike a divorce deal with the European Union by October, she faces a rebellion by a small group of pro-Europeans inside her Conservative Party that Labour Party leader Corbynhopes to use to undermine her authority.

May has ruled out any customs union with the EU after Brexit because it would prevent Britain from striking new trade deals with fast-growing economies including as China and India.

Corbyn explicitly backed a customs union in a speech on Monday, setting the stage for Labour lawmakers to join Conservative rebels in supporting the necessary amendments to trade legislation.

“Labour would seek to negotiate a new comprehensive UK-EU customs union to ensure there are no tariffs with Europe and to help avoid any need whatsoever for a hard border in Northern Ireland,” Corbyn said in the central English city of Coventry.

But the veteran left-winger disappointed some anti-Brexit politicians in his party by indicating he, like May, favours Britain leaving the EU’s single market – the only way it would be able to prevent unlimited immigration from Europe.

In a bid to win over rebels in May’s party, Corbyn appealed to members of parliament of all parties and said Labour would not support any deal that would do lasting damage to jobs, rights and living standards.

“I appeal to MPs of all parties to be prepared to put the people’s interests before the ideological fantasies,” he said.

FREEDOM

May stuck to her position.

“The government will not be joining a customs union. We want to have the freedom to sign our own trade deals and to reach out into the world,” the spokesman said, adding that Britain would seek either a new “customs partnership” or a “highly streamlined customs arrangement” with the EU..

The vote on the amendments could be tight: May holds a working majority of 13 seats and, while British media said between 10 and 15 of her party might rebel, a few pro-Brexit Labour lawmakers are expected to vote with the government.

While defeat would represent a major challenge to May, some of the Conservative rebels have already played down talk of a government collapse, and any changes could be reversed later in the legislative process.

Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the government would delay the vote partly because it wanted more time to convince its lawmakers to vote with the government.

Sterling rose on Monday, partly on hopes that Corbyn‘s shift indicates Britain will stay close to the EU after Brexit. The pound rallied 0.6 percent to $1.4047 and 0.3 percent to 87.79 pence per euro.”

May is due to set out her own vision for Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU in a speech on Friday, following a special cabinet meeting on Thursday when she will also meet European Council President Donald Tusk who last week called her ideas on post-Brexit ties “pure illusion”.

While Britain’s politicians discuss what sort of Brexit they want, EU leaders have warned that time is running out and they need more than vague statements from Britain in order to strike a proper deal by October.

By staying within a customs union, Britain would avoid tariff barriers for its exports to the bloc as well as the risk of a return to a ‘hard border’ between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

But that, supporters of leaving the EU argue, would prevent other trade deals around the world, which they see as one of Britain’s big potential gains from Brexit.

Labour is narrowly ahead in opinion polls but, like the Conservatives, remains deeply divided on its Brexit strategy and has no appetite for a second referendum on EU membership.

The party’s divisions were exposed over the weekend when more than 80 senior members called on Corbyn to commit to remaining in the EU’s single market.

“During the transition period, which was proposed by Labour in the first place, Labour would seek to remain in a customs union with the EU and within the single market,” Corbyn said.

“That means we would abide by the existing rules of both during transition.”

 

 

 

  • Kevin Ingham

    Corbyn’s Labour’s stance on Brexit is so disingenuous and Machiavellian that we need two possessive nouns to even begin to describe it,

    Despite this stance being entirely predictable for all the wrong reasons, it is rather sad he would sell out many of his core supporters and damage the UK’s prospects of a workable relationship with the rest of Europe that the majority want simply for a shot at power himself

    • Gipsy Eyes

      What do you think May’s Conservative’s stance on Brexit is aiming at? A good deal or to keep her in power? You are aware Corbyn has bowled her a hand grenade. Corbyn’s speech has finally given us an idea where Labour stands on Brexit. It’s a stand that will be attractive to Tory Remainers to get rid of her. It’s a stand that will give the 60 + hard Brexiteers a chance to get rid of her especially as they all think she’s going for a soft Brexit.

      • Kevin Ingham

        I’d like think May’s stance was to deliver a Brexit that the UK voted for- a position primarily voted for by traditional Labour voters I might add

        The current political mess does not allow the UK to negotiate a deal that suits the UK and the EU.- that is the only “soft” Brexit

        What we are now going to end up with is either a hard Brexit that suits no one (including the EU) but settles the matter once and for all, or a fudge that means we stay in the EU in everything but name

        There is a very easy “deal” to be reached if and when the EU knows we are leaving-there is no deal to be reached as long as the EU believes Brexit can be derailed (and people like Corbyn will give them every reason to believe that is possible )

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I still have reservations as to what May means by “managed diversion” or “managed divergence” ………both phrases have been used but not defined. I believe it means having the “right” to make our own deals and the choice of using this “right” but never actually using it because the alternative……….the EU making our deals will always be more advantageous to us than us going it alone.
          There was an interesting article in the “i” newspaper today as to how the USA’s powerful dairy lobby will push the UK to accept inferior dairy products such a “pus impregnated” milk. The pus comes from the hormones fed to cows to increase their weight and milk production. apparently Gove and Fox are falling out over this as Gove wants more ethically raised farm animals whereas Fox would eat his own liver to make a deal with the Americans. The fact is we’ll have the choice of “pus rippled milk” while the good stuff is exported to the EU and anywhere else that insist on higher standards.
          I think the electorate needs to be kept informed about the problems facing us or any country when negotiating international trade deals especially when we go up against the USA!

  • Evergreen

    An interesting perception.

  • Douglas

    Labour will never be a credible opposition while this man is in charge.

    • gentlegiant161

      Aw Douglas wonder why you’ve been silent !
      So after all the S stirring including your own , your boy Bradley had to write a grovelling apology, pay Corbyn’s Costs and make a sizeable donation to a Charity dealing with Homelessness and a food bank…
      Rather makes your opinions non viable …maybe not listen to BS right wing press….

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Corbyn’s move has several advantages for himself. Firstly, he could force a vote in Parliament, defeat of the government, a vote of “no confidence” and a general election which he might win. He could also force the Tories into a leadership contest where we end up with Rees Mogg as leader, followed by a crashing out of the EU with no deal. This would also suit Corbyn without him taking the blame when it all goes belly up. If little else the fallacy of the Brexit “project” will be exposed sooner rather than later and the UK can start talking seriously about making amends with the EU. Of course we could still end up with a general election with Rees Mogg as leader of the Tories…..a situation that will make Corbyn a more attractive proposition and Corbyn wins anyway. I mean the Monica’s, Alex’s and Douglas’s may find Jacob Rees Mogg an attractive proposition but they are not really representative of the vast majority of British people.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      He could end up being “the government” on this stroke!

  • Alex

    The Old Labour Party of the 1970’s tries to make a come back, Marxist Claptrap from the man who wants too control our thinking …..

    • gentlegiant161

      Ha ha no need to worry, Empty vessels like your mind don’t think.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        1930’s Fascist “control of our thinking” versus 1970’s Marxist Claptrap: we all know who won last time, don’t we?

