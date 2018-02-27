British High Commissioner gives reassurance over Brexit concerns

February 27th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 11 comments

British High Commissioner gives reassurance over Brexit concerns

British High Commissioner Matthew Kidd visited Paphos on Tuesday to answer questions causing concern to British residents over Brexit.

Paphos is home to the largest number of Britons on the island and the first of the meetings took place for Peyia residents, followed by a second larger one to a packed audience at the Phoenix Social club in Paphos. Similar events are also taking place in other towns.

Speaking at the event, Kidd said: “The package of finance, Irish border, and citizens’ rights was agreed in December, and it will be turned into a legal text”.

The aim is to complete it by June to give time to Britain and other EU member states to complete the ratification process in time to be in force on March 29 next year, he added.

Kidd stressed that the agreed package was fairly straightforward process, as fortunately both sides held similar views.

“We didn’t want our expats to lose acquired rights and also the Cyprus, Spanish and other governments didn’t want their citizens’ acquired rights to be lost either,” he told the audience.

He assured that anyone who has acquired rights to live in another EU member state will at Brexit keep those rights, and they will apply to their children even if they are born after the Brexit date.

“Pension rights will also be preserved as they are now, access and rights to healthcare will continue as they are now, as will the rights to social security,” he added.

However, British Vice Consul, Christina Smith stressed the need for British residents in Cyprus to ensure that all their paperwork is on order and that they are in receipt of a yellow MEU3 form, and not an MEU1 (also yellow).

She advised that residents that have been in Cyprus for over five years and meet the criteria should take all of the necessary paperwork to immigration in order to be given the MEU3 form, which is the best available option available to British residents.

She added that ARC holders with an ‘alien’ stamp in passports or alien registration books should, if they haven’t already, convert these into yellow slips (registration) at immigration and they should be able to convert this into an MEU3 straight away, as they can show that they have a history of remaining in Cyprus for a set period of time.

Kidd noted that Cyprus wants to continue to be an attractive option for people moving to the island, purchasing homes and starting up businesses.

“Cyprus is also one of only two countries that export more than 10 per cent of their goods to Britain, the other is Ireland and there are close links with the city of London’s financial operations,” he said.

The pair also answered questions from the audience on topics including health care in both Cyprus and the UK, pensions, renewal of British passports and applying for Cyprus passports.

Print Friendly
  • rich

    What happens if we just got our meu1? Just hang in there?!!!

    • Ardana

      Just apply for the correct document . It’s absolutely chaotic . Nobody knows what’s actually going to happen . Go onto the F.O website.

    • Terryw45

      A bit ambiguous, as I understood,

      • Registration Certificate (MEU1), also known as the “yellow slip”. For EU citizens
      • Residence Card (MEU3), a certificate of permanent residency status. For Non EU-citizens

      Perhaps someone could clarify.

      • EGB

        Basically while the UK is in the EU an MEU1 will do, although you can get an MEU3 if you qualify, planning ahead for when the UK is no longer in the EU you should get an MEU3 if you qualify.

    • EGB

      Google MEU3. You need to have been resident for 5 years to convert your MEU1 to an MEU3 unless one of the listed exceptions apply, for most people being of pensionable age is the usual exception. Obviously Matthew Kidd thinks all UK citizens resident in Cyprus are pensioners.

  • Disenchanted

    Much as I like Matthew Kidd, everything he or the British government says about Brexit is no more than wishful thinking.

    • ray

      Yes I would not trust word this guy says. Clearly instructed to steady the ship here in Cyprus by giving gullible ex pat’s the mushroom treatment. Onwards for my MEu3 form.

    • gentlegiant161

      Like the rest of the UK I was unaware the Irish border problem has been settled.
      I don’t think Boris knows either after his comments this morning.

      • Disenchanted

        It’s all a big mess. The country is sinking like the Titanic and Tories are arguing about which cloud in cloud cuckoo land is the most beautiful one.

      • EGB

        I was a bit surprised by that one as well. Still, the guy looks like he knows what he’s talking about…

  • Disruptive

    This Brexit plan is really going well, assurances left and right…

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close