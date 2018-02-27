Nine years jail for airport drugs mule

A 33-year-old man was sentenced by the Larnaca criminal court on Tuesday to nine years in prison after admitting to the smuggling of 14 kilos of cannabis to Cyprus with the aim of supplying others.

The man, Savvas Kartambis, was arrested last July at Larnaca airport on his arrival from Brussels after the cannabis was found in his luggage.

A 35-year-old man who was waiting for Kartambis at the airport parking was also arrested, along with two other men, aged 22 and 35.

The court said in its ruling the fact that the defendant admitted to the charges was of ‘limited importance’ as he had been caught red-handed with the drugs in his luggage.

Despite that Kartambis was not the mastermind of the operation, court said, he was a member of an organised drug-smuggling ring.

His role as the mule makes him an important player in the operation, the court said, as the smuggling and supply of drugs could not be done without someone to transport them.

Kartambis received €1,000 in advance for the smuggling and was to receive an additional €4,000 after the delivery in Cyprus.

The 22-year-old who was arrested in connection with the same case was sentenced in January to two months in prison with a three-year suspension and a €500 fine. He had admitted to the possession of one gramme of cannabis.