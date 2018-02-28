Ayia Napa fire destroys hair salon

A fire which destroyed a hair salon in Ayia Napa and extensively damaged five adjacent shops on Wednesday morning was not caused by arson, preliminary investigations concluded.

The fire started at a hair salon in Nissi avenue at approximately 4am and quickly spread to three clothes shops, a souvenir shop and an ice cream parlour.

The fire service managed to bring the fire under control shortly before 6.30am.

Famagusta police spokesman Andreas Constantinou told the Cyprus News Agency all stores but the hair salon were covered through their insurance policy.

The area was cordoned off and put under police guard while the fire and electromechanical services conducted an investigation.

Nissi avenue was closed and traffic was rerouted. An electrical fault has not been ruled out as the cause of the blaze.