Urban beings, captured in pics

After the display of photographs within the collection Homo Urbanus Europeanus as part of the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017 events, the photos taken by the French photographer Jean-Marc Caracci will be back on the island tomorrow in Limassol.

This time the collection will be hosted at 6X6 Centre for Photography until March 17.

Caracci, who has been a photographer since the age of 15, has travelled to 39 European capitals (including Nicosia in 2015) and, through his lens, has recorded everyday scenes and captured the fast-moving pace of these cities. In the photographer’s words, he photographs “the man in his urban environment” or “the urban being”.

This exhibition presents, through very special snapshots, the differences and similarities between these cities, and between their people – although Caracci prefers to concentrate on how they are more alike than they are different.

Caracci, whose accurate framing and crisp style makes his work a hymn to the citizens of these capitals, said that people within their urban settings do not really differ from each other at all. “That’s actually the subject. Through its aesthetic, I wanted the series Homo Urbanus Europeanus to have a political dimension that endeavours to give a very simple message – Yes to Europe,” he said.

“In order to express these three words, I chose to photograph every European capital – irrespective of whether they are members of the European Union or not – in the same sober style and without any cultural or social visibility, thus favouring the similarity over the difference,” he continued.

Speaking further about this ever-evolving series, and how he sees himself behind the camera, Caracci said: “While taking photographs in a city, I see myself as a private detective, investigating the comings and goings of humanity, similar to a biologist observing movements inside a cell. Capturing people in their urban environment opens a way to explore my own humanity”.

Caracci, who was born in Tunisia but has Sicilian heritage, has lived in the south of France since early childhood. With help and support from his older brother, he started photographing and using the darkroom at the age of 15. When he was 20, he joined the army and was appointed the official photographer of his regiment. During his time in the army he developed his skills and technical expertise in photographing people. He has always focused on Man as a representation of belonging, and rarely as a social object.

Photography exhibition by Jean-Marc Caracci. Opens on March 2 at 7pm until March 17. 6X6 Centre for Photography. 19 Ipeirou Street, Limassol 3040. Monday – Friday: 9am-6pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 25-354810. Email: [email protected]