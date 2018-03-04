Arrest for suspected blackmail attempt

March 4th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Arrest for suspected blackmail attempt

A 65-year-old man from Nicosia was arrested on Saturday and is being investigated for an attempt to blackmail a 49-year-old real-estate agent from Larnaca.

The 49-year-old man reported on Saturday that he had received a letter with a photo of his daughter, which was copied from her social media account, and a threatening note.

The man told police he suspectied the 65-year-old was behind it as they have professional differences.

Two civil cases are also pending against the suspect for libel, police said, after he had allegedly posted false claims against the 49-year-old online in the past.

The suspect was arrested, while police searched his Nicosia residence.

The 65-year-old denied any involvement in the case.

Print Friendly
  • almostbroke

    ‘Businessmen ‘ ???

  • Terryw45

    Have just read the ‘checklist for entrepreneurs’ article, not a mention of these pitfalls.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close