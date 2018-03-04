Arrest for suspected blackmail attempt

A 65-year-old man from Nicosia was arrested on Saturday and is being investigated for an attempt to blackmail a 49-year-old real-estate agent from Larnaca.

The 49-year-old man reported on Saturday that he had received a letter with a photo of his daughter, which was copied from her social media account, and a threatening note.

The man told police he suspectied the 65-year-old was behind it as they have professional differences.

Two civil cases are also pending against the suspect for libel, police said, after he had allegedly posted false claims against the 49-year-old online in the past.

The suspect was arrested, while police searched his Nicosia residence.

The 65-year-old denied any involvement in the case.