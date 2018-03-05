Cyprus Foreign Minister begins meetings in Greece

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides flies to Athens today at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias for meetings with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Premier Alexis Tsipras and Kotzias.

On Monday Christodoulides will meet Kotzias followed by consultations between the delegations of the two ministries. Kotzias and Christodoulides will then make statements to the press and have a working lunch.

In the afternoon Christodoulides will speak at an event at the Greek Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, he will be received by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and after will meet Prime Minister Tsipras.

The minister will then deliver a speech at an event at Piraeus University while his visit concludes by attending a meeting of the Hellenic Parliament Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs.

He returns to Cyprus on Tuesday evening.