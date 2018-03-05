Cyprus Foreign Minister begins meetings in Greece

March 5th, 2018

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides flies to Athens today at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias for meetings with Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Premier Alexis Tsipras and Kotzias.

On Monday Christodoulides will meet Kotzias followed by consultations between the delegations of the two ministries. Kotzias and Christodoulides will then make statements to the press and have a working lunch.

In the afternoon Christodoulides will speak at an event at the Greek Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, he will be received by President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and after will meet Prime Minister Tsipras.

The minister will then deliver a speech at an event at Piraeus University while his visit concludes by attending a meeting of the Hellenic Parliament Standing Committee on National Defence and Foreign Affairs.

He returns to Cyprus on Tuesday evening.

 

  • Kibristan

    Odd that the reason for the invitation has not been publicised. Usually a public minister’s public business is transparent.

  • Paralimni

    What a waste of time, what are they going to talk about Turkey?

    • ROC..

      What do want them to do? You seems to be clued up witht the answer please enlighten us.

