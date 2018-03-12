Nepal plane crash kills at least 50

A Bangladeshi airliner with 71 people on board crashed on Monday while coming in to land at the airport in the Nepali capital, Kathmandu, killing at least 50 people, an army spokesman told Reuters.
Mountainous Nepal is notorious for air accidents.
