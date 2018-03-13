Police arrest burglary suspects in Limassol

Limassol police arrested two men early on Tuesday on suspicion of theft and possession of stolen property.

Officers were called at 2am in connection with bicycle theft and while in the area they spotted two men wandering suspiciously.

The officers stopped and searched the men, aged 26 and 22, and found various tools that can be used in burglaries, two plastic bags full of coins, and a foldable knife on the older one who was arrested.

Inside a shoulder bag in the possession of the 22-year-old, police found a watch, two plastic bags full of coins, a necklace, and a wallet containing coins.

The 22-year-old also had a screwdriver and a bicycle in his possession.

Police said both suspects were questioned at the CID offices where they admitted to the bicycle theft.