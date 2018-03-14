Cyprus issue, Turkish provocations and energy to dominate FM’s meetings in Rome

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicos Christodoulides will reiterate President Nicos Anastasiades’ readiness for resumption of the Cyprus talks, in a meeting he is expected to have with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in Rome, it was reported on Wednesday.

The minister will travel to the Italian capital to attend a donor conference for UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA and another conference that will be held on the same day in support of Lebanon.

Christodoulides is expected to reportedly have a brief, 15-minute meeting with Guterres on Thursday.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, citing sources from the government, at the meeting with Guterres, Christodoulides will raise the issue of Turkey’s non – constructive actions in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone and reiterate that the Greek Cypriot side is ready to engage in a new dialogue on the Cyprus problem, provided that Turkey’s illegal actions cease.

The same sources said that the foreign minister will convey the position of the Greek Cypriot side that it is ready to negotiate a solution within the parameters set by the UNSG and will reiterate that the president is making efforts to hold a social meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader in Nicosia.

On the sidelines of the two UN conferences, Christodoulides will also meet with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano to discuss bilateral issues and especially Cyprus – Italy cooperation in the field of energy, the sources said.