Kenyan wins Limassol marathon

Runners from Kenya won the marathon and half-marathon in Limassol on Sunday.

Kiprugut Simon Kirui won the 42km race in two hours, 18 minutes and 28 seconds. Sharing second place, were Ukrainians, Sehii Popov and Anatoliy Bondarenko.

The first female runner to cross the finishing line was Olivera Jevtic from Serbia, with a time of 2:44.26.

Nelson Kipkogei from Kenya won the half marathon, with Russian brothers Igor and Dmitry Polyanskiy finishing second and third respectively.

Pavel Borodin and Ioulia Andreou, both runners of the GSP sports club, were declared Cypriot marathon champions for this year. Borodin finished fourth in the men’s race and Andreou sixth in the women’s.

In total four races took place on Sunday, the second and final day of the 12th Opap Limassol Marathon. The marathon, half marathon, the Petrolina 10km energy race and the 5km city race.

Some 15,000 runners from over 60 countries participated in the two-day event which was opened on Saturday morning by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The 12th Opap Limassol Marathon GSO raised funds for the Karaiskakio Foundation and other charities.