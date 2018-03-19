Trust, political will and communication pivotal to success of peace talks says Irish minister

Trust and communication are two components pivotal to the success of a peace process, Irish Defence Minister Paul Kehoe told CNA in an interview published on Monday.

Kehoe’s visit to the island at the weekend to mark St Patrick’s Day coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland.

He said the willingness of the political leadership on two sides, involved in a dispute, to overcome obstacles and bring about peace was another element vital to the success of negotiations, adding that all issues that concern the parties engaged in negotiations must be on the negotiating table.

On a more active engagement by Dublin in the Cyprus process, he this would be up to the Irish PM and President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Brexit, he said Dublin does not want to go back to where it was in the past, noting that neither Ireland nor the UK wanted to see a “hard border” and called on all EU members to see Ireland as a “very special case” in this respect.

Asked to assess the current situation in Ireland 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement, he welcomed the commemoration of the anniversary and said that “when you bring people together, the first thing you have to do is communication and the second is trust.” He explained that from a political point of view on both sides of the divide on the island, that trust grew over a matter of years.

“We are lucky today that in the past 20 years we have peace, it is because of the people involved and the political leadership on both sides of the border. It is great for young people in Northern Ireland to witness peace, a lot of young people do not remember the troubles in Northern Ireland,” he said.

Kehoe advised that “trust is number one” when it comes to reaching a solution.

He said naturally there were stumbling blocks, there have been problems, and there would continue to be problems, but “the most important thing is to try to surmount these problems by having a very close relationship and affinity and trust with all parties and all people involved.”

This, he believes, is one of the reasons, “in fact the main reason why we are today where we are.”

Asked to identify the main obstacle in the Cyprus process, preventing an agreement, he said each country has its own individual issues, and the two problems cannot really be compared.

“In Ireland, one of the things we did was to put our issues on the table, each side put their issues and then we negotiated a package going forward. There were different issues, each side had their own problems and issues” and then “we were able to negotiate those issues and meet half way,” he said.

The willingness on both sides that they wanted to get to a point of peace was one of the main reasons why we are where we are in Ireland, he told CNA.

On the role of confidence building measures, the Irish minister had this to say: “trust is important, I believe there was willingness on both sides to get to a point, this is the most important thing at the start of the process. The commitment to be able to sit down and negotiate was also important.”

Commenting on the relationship between Cyprus and Ireland, Kehoe said: “What I would say from a European point of view is that the relationship between Ireland and Cyprus is very important and we want to build on that and that is one of the reasons I am here today.”

During his visit to the island, Kehoe met members of the Irish police force serving with the UN, the UN Chief of Mission, and Cyprus’ Minister for Defence with whom he talked about improving ties and dialogue.

The Cypriot minister, he said, has accepted an invitation to visit Ireland in the very near future.