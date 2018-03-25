Turkey’s obligations to Cyprus and EU will be tested at Varna summit, president says

March 25th, 2018 Cyprus 22 comments

Turkey’s obligations towards the EU and to Cyprus will be tested on Monday at the meeting in Varna, Bulgaria, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday.

The EU28 on Friday called on Turkey to cease all illegal activity in Cyprus’ EEZ and normalise relations with Nicosia.

“…the European Council urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law,” the European Council said in a statement.

“In this context, it recalls Turkey’s obligation to respect international law and good neighbourly relations and normalise relations with all EU Member States including the Republic of Cyprus,” it added.

The conclusions from the Brussels summit will be taken to the Varna meeting on EU-Turkish relations where, according to the Cyprus government it will be stressed to Turkey that for progress on the issues listed on the agenda it should respond both to the conclusions, but also to its obligations as regards Cyprus.

Speaking to reporters after a Church service on Sunday as part of the Greek independence day events, Anastasiades said Turkey would have it’s responsibilities put in front of it at the Varna summit.

“It’s respect towards these obligations to the EU and to Cyprus will be tested there,” he said.

Asked where the prospect of resuming Cyprus negotiations had moved forward, Anastasiades said he had made clear his willingness to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at a social dinner without preconditions. “When he is ready, I’m all set.”

  • Parthenon Amathus

    Turkey will be tested & again it will fail to become a “good neighbour” to all the countries in the region. The EU will then simply do nothing as usual & the sheep in Athens & Nicosia will moan.

    However this is what the Sheep can do…

    1. Close all the crossings under a Security pretext. Only allow indigenous TCs with ROC, EU or British passports to cross to the free areas to escape Erdogans Islamic henchman.
    2. Issue international arrest warrants against all TC “MPs” for rebellion & sedition against the ROC as Spain has done against the Catalans.
    3. Prosecute all Turkish airlines for infringing on the sovereignty of the ROC in EU & other courts
    4. Put pressure on Greece to sever all diplomatic & economic links with Turkey. Should have been done in 1974. Turkey has done this to Armenia!!!
    5. Bring 50,000 Greek soldiers to Cyprus with Air & Naval support.
    6. Issue a Navtex reserving the sea between N Cyprus & Turkey for Greek Navy live fire training.
    7. Put pressure on EU to impose severe sanctions on Turkey & block new Customs Agreement between EU & Turkey. Put 50% tariffs on holidays to Turkey.
    8. Block all Cruise ships heading to Turkey from using Greek territorial waters & forbid cruise ships from leaving Greek ports to go to Turkey.
    9. Close Greek National airspace to all civilian flights flying to or from a Turkish airport.
    10. Confront any Turkish drill ship that enters Cyprus EEZ & block its path.
    11. Guarantee EU that any new wave of migrants unleashed by Erdogan will be pushed back by the Greek Navy & Volunteer forces to Turkish shores.
    12. Upset the Turks by sending Greek troops on live fire exercises through “Turkish speaking” villages in Western Thrace.
    13. Challenge all Sports organisations & Companies that dare to organise events in our occupied lands.
    14. Be a nuisance to Turkey in every international event by bringing to attention of the hosts the continued war crimes being committed by Turkey.
    15. No new negotiations until TCs cancel their illegal UDI & remove their partitionist flag from Pendathaktylos mountain.
    16. Abduct any Turkish soldiers that accidently cross into Greek or Cypriot territory. Then charge them with trumped up charges of espionage & put them in jail for 50 years.
    17. Withdraw Greek support from Turkey joining the EU. Never going to happen now anyway under Erdogan.
    18. Greece should boycott all NATO meetings until Turkey recognises that Imia is Greek territory.
    19. Pressurise the US & German to stop supplying weapons systems to Turkey.

    • Orhan Ozdes

      By God Almighty!! And how are you and Midera Ellada going to implement all these? You will I am sure will wake up to your true self, a dwarf nation surviving in Liliput country.

  • Jon Snow

    It is clearly evident that economic sanctions will follow should Turkey decide to further continue its illegal activity in Cyprus’ EEZ as well as provocations in the Aegean. This won’t be done just for the sake of Cyprus of course, but for a myriad other reasons, the most important being bringing this crooked nation to its knees as a chance of self-reflection for its dictator, should he have the capacity for it

    • Parthenon Amathus

      Evil must be confronted. The lessons of the 1930s must not be ignored. Appeasement failed in the 1930s & look at the toll of destruction that caused.

    • Orhan Ozdes

      Fortunate for the Turks your not equipped, mentally, physically, financialy, politically and militarily to implement your crooked wishes over them! Next time…

  • Girneli

    The EU is blatantly bias on this issue as the southern regime is a member. Turkey will ignore this and similar statements coming out of the EU and quite rightly too.

    • Andrew Eco

      Turkey will ignore anything against its interests

      • Girneli

        I suspect that applies to most countries I can think of

        • Andrew Eco

          not to the extend that threatens peace and international law, a practice on which Turkey specializes lately

    • Parthenon Amathus

      Indeed. Turkish pirates have no respect for international law. Not in the 16th century & not today either.

      • Orhan Ozdes

        And you are the idol and champion of international law and human rights!!!

  • Ozay Mehmet

    It is a shame. EU is a biased, pro-G/GC tool.
    EU betrayed its own high standards in Cyprus. It admitted a divided country to membership (unlike its stance in the Balkans for example), it violated the 1960 Constitution, and ignored the UNSG principle of political equality of GCs and TCs,. It has complicated CyProb, and this double-speak continues.
    Yet, as Varna demonstrates, EU needs Turkey and Ankara’s cooperation in the dangerous world we confront, not least in refugee crisis, Mideast and worsening East-West relations.. Hopefully cool heads and rationality will prevail.

    • ROC

      You want the EU to do what? look at Turkey as a democratic country that abides by international law , does not volatile other countries airspace, waters, does not invade countries, does not attack other groups with no provocation, does jail and arrest 1000s of its own people, Ect Ect.

      So let me ask you again, you want the EU to do what with Turkey?

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Good question.
        Read carefully Social Europe 17 January 2018.

    • Bob

      You cannot be serious

      • Ozay Mehmet

        And why not?

    • Bob

      Don’t bet on the EU needs Turkey. This song will end eventually. Last time it was 1000 years this time we are prepared to wait longer

      • Ozay Mehmet

        No bets…only hope that better relation will prevail.

        • Parthenon Amathus

          Not with Erdogan in charge.

    • Andrew Eco

      it violated no constitution, 60% political power belongs to the GC so it is more than enough for EU membership, if the TC wanted to have a say they could claim the vice-president seat which remains empty since 1963

      EU was right to support the GC with membership to ensure we will never again be victims of Turkey’s aggression, there is a hostile 40,000 Turkish army on island have in mind

      • Girneli

        It is a myth to think that membership of the EU ensures anything relating to security. Anyone who knows anything about Cyprus history knows the GC’s are not whiter than white and documented history of the island acknowledges the injustices they have perpetrated. This is why there is luke warm support of the South when there s a ‘crisis’ and the UN sees both communities as equals (though only the South regime is recognized) in the settlement talks.
        The real crux is normalizing relations through a pragmatic and fair solution to the Cyprus problem.

      • Orhan Ozdes

        keep on consoling yourself dreaming,

