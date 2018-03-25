Turkey’s obligations to Cyprus and EU will be tested at Varna summit, president says

Turkey’s obligations towards the EU and to Cyprus will be tested on Monday at the meeting in Varna, Bulgaria, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Sunday.

The EU28 on Friday called on Turkey to cease all illegal activity in Cyprus’ EEZ and normalise relations with Nicosia.

“…the European Council urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law,” the European Council said in a statement.

“In this context, it recalls Turkey’s obligation to respect international law and good neighbourly relations and normalise relations with all EU Member States including the Republic of Cyprus,” it added.

The conclusions from the Brussels summit will be taken to the Varna meeting on EU-Turkish relations where, according to the Cyprus government it will be stressed to Turkey that for progress on the issues listed on the agenda it should respond both to the conclusions, but also to its obligations as regards Cyprus.

Speaking to reporters after a Church service on Sunday as part of the Greek independence day events, Anastasiades said Turkey would have it’s responsibilities put in front of it at the Varna summit.

“It’s respect towards these obligations to the EU and to Cyprus will be tested there,” he said.

Asked where the prospect of resuming Cyprus negotiations had moved forward, Anastasiades said he had made clear his willingness to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at a social dinner without preconditions. “When he is ready, I’m all set.”