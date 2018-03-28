ExxonMobil’s Ocean Investigator sails for block 10 of EEZ

March 28th, 2018 Cyprus 8 comments

Ocean Investigator (Photo: CNA)

ExxonMobil’s Ocean Investigator research vessel sailed on Tuesday night from Limassol port into block 10 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) to carry out hydrocarbon explorations for the US oil giant.
The Ocean Investigator had docked at the port of Limassol on March 14.
A second research vessel of ExxonMobil’s, Med Surveyor also departed from Limassol on Tuesday and headed towards Piraeus, Greece, after having completed its environmental research in block 10.

  • Douglas

    Plain sailing for American registered ships, Erdogan knows Trump is looking for a quick war to help make USA great again 🙂

  • jobanana

    I don’t think Turkey will harass them. Turkey only preys on the weak.

    • Girneli

      Block 10 is not disputed, so why would Turkey take any action? or is this posting for the sake of posting?

      • Leo

        Freedom of speech, old boy, something you are not used to.

      • ROC..

        Turkey creates disputes, wars, and invasions, but only if the oppsition is a non threat or weaker
        This shows they are cowards.

        • Girneli

          So which of your friends did you copy that comment from. Definitely not yours, I can tell its different from your repetitive nonsense.

      • Louis

        Seem to recall Turkey claiming part of block ten as “within their zones?”
        Oh dear, not so tough now are we?

        • Girneli

          If it is, then wait and see what happens when a drilling ship comes. Your childish post about who is tough is just that. Were you expecting the last incident, i think not. Were you expecting a tough reaction from Italy or the EU? well you got a lot of platitudes. Sitting in the comfort of your home hoping others will fight your battles is just cowardly and deluded.

