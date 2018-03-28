Israel deploys 100 shooters on Gaza border for protests

March 28th, 2018 Middle East, World 4 comments

The Israeli military has deployed more than 100 sharpshooters on the Gaza border ahead of a planned mass Palestinian demonstration near the frontier, Israel’s top general said in an interview published on Wednesday.

Organisers hope thousands in Gaza will answer their call to flock, starting on Friday, to tent cities in five locations along the sensitive border in a six-week protest for a right of return of Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel.

Citing security concerns, the Israeli military enforces a “no go” zone for Palestinians on land in Gaza adjacent to Israel’s border fence.

Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot, the military’s chief of staff, told the Yedioth Ahronoth daily that the military would not allow “mass infiltration” or tolerate damage to the barrier during the protests.

“We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Eizenkot said in the interview. “If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”

Israeli soldiers are confronted by frequent violent Palestinian protests along the Gaza border and have used tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition against demonstrators whom the military said hurled rocks or petrol bombs at them.

Organisers said the protest is supported by several Palestinian factions, including Gaza’s dominant Islamist Hamas movement that is dedicated to the destruction of Israel.

 

RISING TENSION

 

Israeli cabinet minister Tzachi Hanegbi, speaking on Israel Radio, said Hamas had avoided direct conflict with Israel since the end of the 2014 Gaza war.

But he said that pressure Hamas was now feeling from Israel’s destruction of some of its network of attack tunnels near the border, coupled with harsh economic conditions in Gaza, were “a formula for rising tension”.

The start of the demonstration was symbolically linked to what Palestinians call “Land Day”, which commemorates the six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli security forces in demonstrations in 1976 over land confiscations. The week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, when Israel heightens security, also begins on Friday.

The protest is due to end on May 15, the day Palestinians call the “Nakba” or “Catastrophe”, marking the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the conflict surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Palestinians have long demanded that as many as five million of their compatriots be granted the right to return. Israel rules this out, fearing an influx of Arabs that would eliminate its Jewish majority. Israel argues the refugees should resettle in a future state that the Palestinians seek in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

  • NadavKatz

    The Arabs ought to know: When they play with fire, the fire shall consume them!!

  • Douglas

    Israel appear to know exactly how to deal with them, if they weren’t so strong they would be overwhelmed.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Gaza, the world’s biggest open air prison/concentration camp that is part of the Ziofascist’s genocide of the Palestinians. And you can bet your bottom dollar that those sharpshooters will find multiple reasons to shoot and kill Palestinians because hey, they have to prove that they weren’t stationed there for nothing.

    Besides, those Palestinians are extremely useful for target practising anyway, their lives don’t count for anything, just like cockroach lives don’t. So shoot to your heart’s delight guys, nobody in the whole world will dare to say anything, no matter how many of that vermin you mow down. The Ziofascists: everybody knows that we Jews are the eternal victims of hatred, we have suffered so much throughout history, esp. during the Holocaust, so now it is our turn and our right to do unto the Palestinians what was done unto us. God has ordained it.

    • Douglas

      What nonsense, from my record it seems Israel only responds firmly when being attacked ,the Islamic Countries only use Palestine as a catalyst to support their inbuilt hatred of Jewish people,that’s why the peace process keeps breaking down.

