Cyprus Mail feature writer dies aged 71

Longtime Cyprus Mail contributor Jill Campbell-Mackay died on Saturday, aged 71.

The longtime resident of Paphos had been ill with cancer.

An entertaining, popular and well-known figure in Paphos, Campbell-Mackay had worked for the Cyprus Mail since the 1990s when she came to Cyprus from her native Scotland, where she had a successful career in public relations.

For many years, she was a regular feature writer for the Sunday Mail and its weekly magazine Seven.

In more recent years, she concentrated on her highly regarded regular restaurant reviews.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.