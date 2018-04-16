Getting your musical feet wet

To all bands out there, or to anyone who was thinking about forming a band, a chance to perform, get recognition and win a bit of money is just around the corner at the Big Splash Band Competition Cyprus that will run later in the year.

The Big Splash Band Competition has been running annually over the last four years in Perth, Australia and it is an innovative idea by business woman Maria Florides. Florides’ passion for local music talent inspired her to put her thoughts into action.

Florides, from Cyprus, now wants to give musicians here a chance to take part in the action with this first version of the Big Splash Band Competition Cyprus, which will start in October and end with a grand final towards the end of November.

The criteria for entry state that performers have to be Cypriot citizens, play their own original music and no covers, and must not have signed with a record label.

The Grand Prize will be €5,000 with second and third prizes to be announced. A panel of three judges will pick the best 16 entries which will go through to the live show competition.

This is an amazing platform for Cypriot musicians to get great exposure, as all live shows will be performed in various live music venues around the island.

If this sounds like a rocking start to your band’s career, send Florides an email on

[email protected] or give her a call on 97826231.

To find out more about the competition in Perth, go to http://www.thebigsplashbandcomp.com.