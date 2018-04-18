Undersubscribed old city schools face closure

Four schools in the old part of Nicosia are facing closure in the coming years due to the small number of pupils and lack of incentives to attract more children, MPs heard on Wednesday.

The House education committee were told that the number of pupils at Ayios Kasianos, Ayios Antonios, Eleneio and Phaneromeni continue to drop.

MPs heard that only four children registered to attend first grade at the primary school of Ayios Kasianos next year.

The deputy head of the Ayios Kasianos parents’ association, Pantinos Mavrogenis, told MPs that the school infrastructure is unsuitable and cannot accommodate more than 75 students. He added that the demographics of the area had changed greatly and as a result there is a constant drop in the numbers of pupils.

At the moment, 51 pupils go to the school.

Phaneromeni school, MPs heard, has at the moment 47 primary education pupils and 35 high school pupils.

MPs heard that no incentives are being given to encourage parents to enrol their children in those schools. Among the main problems expressed was the doubling up of classes and lack of access to those schools.

Another factor which discourages parents, according to the head of the education committee, Kyriacos Hadjiyiannis, is the presence of many foreign students. This, he said, creates the impression that the level of education at those schools is low.

Hadjiyiannis said that a committee has been set up which, in cooperation with the education ministry, will submit a number of proposals to give those schools a boost.