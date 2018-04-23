British residents of Paphos in suspected double suicide

April 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 7 comments

British residents of Paphos in suspected double suicide

Paphos police are investigating the suspected double suicide of an elderly couple from Britain on Saturday.

On Monday, a police spokesman informed the Cyprus Mail that a post mortem on the couple is being carried out.

Police said that the bodies of the couple, both aged around 85, were found in an apartment in a village near Paphos where they were living.

Police said that a concerned neighbour, who usually saw the pair on a daily basis, raised the alarm and contacted police after they had not been seen for a day.

“There was no answer and so they informed the police; we attended the property, where officers found the couple dead at their apartment,” he said.

The pair were found suffocated and had left a note explaining their actions, he said.

According to the authorities, the note said that the couple had decided to take this action and had lived together happily for a considerable time. The police spokesman added that the man had had health issues.

“We don’t know the exact cause of death yet, but it appears to be from suffocation,” he said.

He added that the couple had lived in Cyprus for many years and that members of the family had been informed.

The couple were well known and liked in the community.

The British High Commission would not comment on the case, only to confirm that consular staff are providing assistance and support to family members.

The names of the couple have been withheld out of respect for the family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Print Friendly
  • Neroli

    Gosh how sad

    • A is B

      Maybe its my over active mind but this doesn’t sound right, suicide OK, plastic bags no. Think about it.

  • Douglas

    This incident is a reminder to us all living in Cyprus to look out for each other as much as we can, taking your life like this is in my opinion a cry for help,R.I.P.

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    How sad that they felt they had no choice but to end it all. At least they are together in death as they were in life and won’t have to endure Dementia with all it’s suffering for the person suffering from it and the loved one living with it.

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Requiem aeternam dona eis, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat eis.

  • A is B

    I hope this is investigated properly.

  • elbmw

    Totally saddened by this story. May they rest in peace.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close