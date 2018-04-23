British residents of Paphos in suspected double suicide

Paphos police are investigating the suspected double suicide of an elderly couple from Britain on Saturday.

On Monday, a police spokesman informed the Cyprus Mail that a post mortem on the couple is being carried out.

Police said that the bodies of the couple, both aged around 85, were found in an apartment in a village near Paphos where they were living.

Police said that a concerned neighbour, who usually saw the pair on a daily basis, raised the alarm and contacted police after they had not been seen for a day.

“There was no answer and so they informed the police; we attended the property, where officers found the couple dead at their apartment,” he said.

The pair were found suffocated and had left a note explaining their actions, he said.

According to the authorities, the note said that the couple had decided to take this action and had lived together happily for a considerable time. The police spokesman added that the man had had health issues.

“We don’t know the exact cause of death yet, but it appears to be from suffocation,” he said.

He added that the couple had lived in Cyprus for many years and that members of the family had been informed.

The couple were well known and liked in the community.

The British High Commission would not comment on the case, only to confirm that consular staff are providing assistance and support to family members.

The names of the couple have been withheld out of respect for the family.