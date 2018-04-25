FM to discuss Cyprus, bilateral relations, with Lavrov in Moscow

April 25th, 2018 Cyprus 24 comments

FM to discuss Cyprus, bilateral relations, with Lavrov in Moscow

Nicos Christodoulides

Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides will hold talks on Friday in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, during which the two ministers will discuss bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem, regional issues and EU – Russia ties.

Christodoulides, who flies on Thursday to Russia on a working visit, is expected to brief Lavrov on the current situation in the Cyprus problem, after the dinner which President Nicos Anastasiades had recently with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and he will reiterate the Greek Cypriot side`s readiness for the resumption of the UN-led negotiations aiming at a political settlement.

After their talks, the two ministers will make statements to the media and attend a working lunch.

Print Friendly
  • A is B

    Come here boy and do as you are told, your masters and owners are speaking.

    • ROC..

      I see you were on vacation when god was giving out brains

      • A is B

        Yep I was. If you had another brain cell you would have the IQ of a plant, couldn’t even blow your nose if you had dynamite for brains. No such this as god.

        • ROC..

          Well to add to that stupid reply all I can only say to your orginal rubbish you first wrote is
          ” stick to your daytime job” because your no comedian

          • A is B

            I never wrote that.

          • A is B

            Did you ever watch the film “unthinkable” or didn’t you get your DVD fixed and how is the diabetes, better I hope.

      • John Henry

        Quoted from the CM a few years back; Garoyian said: “The highest Russian leadership ensured it conveyed the message that if we touched RCB, we would have seen a reaction we had never seen before.” He added: “There is a parameter that many do not take into account. The first bill envisaged an across the board haircut of deposits, which would have also touched the RCB in which the Russian state had an interest.”

  • Barry White

    Lavrov: ‘ What do you mean you are skint? No, the €350 million that is now due on the ‘Russian loan’ will not be paid in Coop NPL’s, it’s cash only. Same for the next €350 plus payment coming up.’ As they say on the Southern US truck bumper stickers- ” Cash or Ass, Nobody rides free.” Christodoulides, what is your pleasure?

    • ROC..

      what are you smokin?????

      • Barry White

        A new brand on the market, Reality. You might wish to try it.

        • ROC..

          I leave it to you to smoke your new brand of camels rear tips

  • And?

    • ROC..

      What part that you do not understand???????

      • I understood it, I just couldn’t see the point of it, and I don’t imagine anything will come of it.

        A waste of Taxpayers money again, with Ministers taking off on “jolly’s”!

        • ROC..

          Do you expect every country to sits on thier As* its inrevenlent if anything does or does not come out with it, its case if you do not meet up your never know.

          I give Trump the balls of going to visit Kim Yong , maybe nothing will come out of it but maybe something will, same as this visit.

          • Video conferencing? Telephone? Much cheaper than a Minister (and the entourage) visiting?

            • ROC..

              so now we telling everyone that we use VC and Phones to comunicate? and not visit other countries, really? is that the best you can can come up with about this article. why dont you google this ” your scraping the barrell”

              • We’re all entitled to our opinions. Ours differ, but either outcome would have the same outcome, but mine would save the Taxpayer shed loads of money.

                • ROC..

                  That is really a lame excuse by you and others to come up with for the FM not to visit his counterpart,

          • gentlegiant161

            But trump has a phone line to Putin and vice versa …..wake up !
            And What does “inrevenlent” mean ?

            • ROC..

              Leaders and all politians use all means to comunicate, this is no exception to the rule, I suggest that if its not to your liking, then gather petition,

              You really are trolling something so petty that it making you look like an idiot

              • gentlegiant161

                “so now we telling everyone that we use VC and Phones to comunicate?”
                You complete plank of wood, hoisted up as a clown without the makeup.
                Jog on Forrest.

                • ROC..

                  That was Kilroy answer not mine, dont jump the gun, read first

    • gentlegiant161

      “I will talk, you will listen” lavrov knows the current Cyprob situation already.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close