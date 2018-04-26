Power to the A&E department of Makarios hospital

‘Goal in Life’ together with the Pilakoutas Group and Alphamega hypermarkets presented their new initiative to help build an accident and emergency department at Makarios hospital.

The realisation of the vital project of building an accident and emergency department at the Makarios Hospital is one step closer. The charity organisation ‘Goal in Life, in collaboration with the Pilakoutas group and Alphamega hypermarkets, announced their new initiative on Wednesday April 18, aspiring for a life project to become a reality by selling tickets worth €3 each.

Reinforcing this goal, the prize is a brand new Nissan Micra worth € 10,900, an offer by New Nissan Cyprus of the Pilakoutas group, sponsor of ‘Goal in Life’. The tickets will be sold by Alphamega hypermarkets, which has been a sponsor of the charity for years.

The immense importance of the project

“We are moving towards the realisation of this goal we have set and which concerns the accident and emergency department at the Makarios Hospital. We are parents, we have children and we all know the immense importance of this project, so we want to raise awareness and motivate everyone to support this effort. Everyone can support it according to their capabilities,” Constantinos Charalambides, head of ‘Goal in Life’, said at a press conference, adding: “I want to thank both the Pilakoutas group and Alphamega hypermarkets. These two companies, as well as some others, supported ‘Goal in Life’ from the time the charity was just an idea.”

The press conference was hosted at New Nissan Cyprus showrooms in Nicosia.

“The strong enterprises in the country have the responsibility to participate in actions that benefit society and to transform their power into action for those in need, especially young people,” Kodros Pilakoutas, head of business operations of the group, commented.

Natassa Constantinidou, assistant marketing manager at Alphamega hypermarkets, noted that “the participation of Alphamega supermarkets in philanthropic activities and initiatives that focus on people and the improvement of their life is a given”, adding that “Alphamega hypermarkets promise to be at the side of ‘Goal in Life’ with every opportunity, supporting its multifaceted work.”

The draw for the lucky winner of the Nissan Micra worth €10,900 will be held on June 30.

In addition to Alphamega hypermarkets, tickets will be sold from other selected locations islandwide which will be announced soon.

Sales will start by Alphamega hypermarket customer service centres after April 30.