The village of Lania welcomes us once more

For another year, the Women of Lania will be welcoming all to walk along the picturesque lanes of the village, while also taking a stroll among some of the village’s open courtyards this coming weekend.

This year is the thirteenth year that these women have made May the month for the village of Lania in Limassol to really shine. The weekend of the organisers’ pick is always a great one for the whole family to get out in nature and enjoy the clean air while visiting the village’s wine press, olive mill, shoemaker’s museum, the Commandaria museum, painter’s galleries, local taverns and coffee shops. You will also be able to take part in a handmade jewellery workshop and buy different items from a charity stall.

The courtyards will be open on both days from 11am until 5pm. Saturday afternoon will also include music and dance by the Trimiklini Double Bridge dance group and Trimiklini Primary School pupils from 5.15pm until 6.30pm, while Sunday will end with a musical bang, again from 5.15pm until 6.30pm, with a live violin and lute performance by The Goldfinches.

Lania Lanes and Courtyards

The 13th annual event with open courtyards with music and dance. May 5-6. Lania Village, Limassol. 11am-6.30pm. Tel: 99-929264