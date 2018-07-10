Leptos Estates is proud for the successful sales of “LIMASSOL DEL MAR”

Leptos Estates is proud to announce that “Limassol Del Mar” has exceeded its sales targets and that has secured the funding of the project, expecting the first property deliveries in 2019.

Sakis Hadjialexandrou Leptos Group Marketing Director stated, “The huge success in demand and sales is primarily attributed to the unique architecture of the project in combination with its location, high quality of finishes, five star services to be offered and competitive prices, elements that make it ideal for any potential owner”.

“Limassol Del Mar” is a fully licensed luxurious project and included among worldwide developments, adding Cyprus on the map of the most remarkable of international projects and as pick of the hottest properties around the world.

  • Frustrated

    And all with title deeds at point of sale?

  • Didier Ouzaid

    1.3 million euros minimum for a 2 bedroom flat (some go up to 2m), not bad. No wonder developers are racing to build these. No point bothering with regular 4-storey peasant dwellings.

  • Martin Standage

    I wonder if the ordinary residents of Limassol who are being forced out of their own city by inflated prices caused by these kind of developments are also very happy?

    • Didier Ouzaid

      Well, apparently flat ownership also comes with yachting and private jetting…so why wouldnt they be?

      • Martin Standage

        Supposedly for all the locals too who are struggling to survive on their meagre salaries?

    • Antonakis

      So… like London? London is not doing so bad. Real Estate is a huge factor in Cyprus. It goes hand in hand with Tourism, new casino and other injections of investment.

      Progression and Development is good for the country and the economy. People must always look at the wider picture.

      I give this point of view from a Cypriot, who lives on the outskirts of London, and have also lived for a long enough period in Cyprus.

      • Martin Standage

        I don’t think what is happening in Limassol is ‘progress’ and ‘development’ but more like the sell-out of Cyprus to some dubious foreign investors for the enrichment of a few corrupt greedy developer and lawyers at the expense of the rest of the people.The environmental impact on the rest of the town will be very negative and offer nothing to the majority of the population.Limassol was never a very attractive town anyway, compared with places such as Famagusta before 1974 and the lack of control and enforcement of town planning laws has already turned much of it into a concrete jungle!The locals are already protesting about the property bubble there which has caused prices to rocket beyond their reach, but of course with even the Presidents family involved what do you expect?They are now planning to destroy Paphos by allowing sky-scrapers here as well and it will be interesting to see if we manage to do anything to stop them?The wider picture is that many places on this planet are being destroyed because of greed and lack of respect for the environment and Cyprus has enough problems already without just doing the same and making things worse than they already are here.I don’t know which are on the outskirts of London you live in-I also did until 1979 and don’t like what is happening here at all!

