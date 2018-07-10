Leptos Estates is proud for the successful sales of “LIMASSOL DEL MAR”

Leptos Estates is proud to announce that “Limassol Del Mar” has exceeded its sales targets and that has secured the funding of the project, expecting the first property deliveries in 2019.

Sakis Hadjialexandrou Leptos Group Marketing Director stated, “The huge success in demand and sales is primarily attributed to the unique architecture of the project in combination with its location, high quality of finishes, five star services to be offered and competitive prices, elements that make it ideal for any potential owner”.

“Limassol Del Mar” is a fully licensed luxurious project and included among worldwide developments, adding Cyprus on the map of the most remarkable of international projects and as pick of the hottest properties around the world.