Parents in dead baby case plead not guilty

The parents of a three-month-old baby who died from severe head injuries in February, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges concerning causing death through a reckless or dangerous act. The father also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The hearing at Paphos Criminal Court was adjourned until November 12. Until then the father, 29, will remain in custody. The mother, also 29, has been released on bail.

The baby died on February 22, four days after his father rushed him to Paphos general hospital in a comatose state. He was transferred to Makarios children’s hospital in Nicosia where a head scan showed brain injury and an epidural hematoma.

The parents had reported that their son sustained the injuries by falling from a sofa but they were arrested after a post-mortem revealed that the severity of his injuries was not consistent with a fall from a 70cm-high sofa. According to the pathologists in charge of the case, such injuries can only be caused by a fall from a greater height.

The court ruled that the father remain in custody while the mother was released on a €70,000 bail with conditions of handing over travel documents and presenting herself to a police station twice per week.