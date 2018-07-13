Tourism organisation finds prices for tourist staples vary widely

July 13th, 2018 Cyprus 2 comments

Tourism organisation finds prices for tourist staples vary widely

Frappe ice coffee (CM archives)

A frappe can cost you up to €6 if you want to have it at the Four Seasons hotel in Limassol, or €1.90 if you opt for La Croissanterie at the Old Port, according to a comparative price list published by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation on Friday.

Containing prices for 150 establishments on beaches across the country, the price list outlines how much a customer would have to pay for some of the most popular products such as bottled water, orange juice, a Cypriot coffee, frappe, soft drink, or a beer and a burger with fries.

Limassol also held the crown for the most expensive burger with fries, as the Lighthouse and the Steak House charged €17 for the meal.

The cheapest was €4.15 at the Fishing Shelter (Alieftiko Katafigio) on the Golden Coast in Famagusta, although it doesn’t come with fries.

The price of a soft drink was largely between the €2 and €2.50 mark,although Breeze in Limassol charges €5

A 500ml bottle of water was often charged at €1 with some establishments going for €0.50 such as Golden Coast in Famagusta, and La Croissanterie at Limassol’s Old Port. Breeze charged the most at €4.

More information can be found on the Cyprus tourism organisation’s website at www.visitcyprus.biz and www.visitcyprus.com

Members of the public can file a complaint or seek more information on 22 691111 on weekdays and weekends until 10pm.

Print Friendly
  • Girneli

    Since when is Turkish Coffee called ‘Cypriot coffee’??? funny.

  • Yawn, who knew 5 star hotels were more expensive than street kiosks ? Is someone getting paid for this shite ?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close