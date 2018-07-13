Tourism organisation finds prices for tourist staples vary widely

A frappe can cost you up to €6 if you want to have it at the Four Seasons hotel in Limassol, or €1.90 if you opt for La Croissanterie at the Old Port, according to a comparative price list published by the Cyprus Tourism Organisation on Friday.

Containing prices for 150 establishments on beaches across the country, the price list outlines how much a customer would have to pay for some of the most popular products such as bottled water, orange juice, a Cypriot coffee, frappe, soft drink, or a beer and a burger with fries.

Limassol also held the crown for the most expensive burger with fries, as the Lighthouse and the Steak House charged €17 for the meal.

The cheapest was €4.15 at the Fishing Shelter (Alieftiko Katafigio) on the Golden Coast in Famagusta, although it doesn’t come with fries.

The price of a soft drink was largely between the €2 and €2.50 mark,although Breeze in Limassol charges €5

A 500ml bottle of water was often charged at €1 with some establishments going for €0.50 such as Golden Coast in Famagusta, and La Croissanterie at Limassol’s Old Port. Breeze charged the most at €4.

More information can be found on the Cyprus tourism organisation’s website at www.visitcyprus.biz and www.visitcyprus.com

Members of the public can file a complaint or seek more information on 22 691111 on weekdays and weekends until 10pm.