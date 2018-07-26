Boy band ahoy

There are lots of boy bands out there, but most of them don’t last very long. One such band that has stood the test of time is the Greek outfit Melisses, and the boys are preparing to show us all their musical experience on Sunday at Ammos Beach Bar in Larnaca.

This is the third consecutive year that Christos Mastoras, Thanos Laitsas, Kostas Mavrogennis, Pantelis Kyramargios and Jacob Sampsakis will be rocking the beach bar.

The pop-rock band was formed in May 2008, when Mastoras brought the rest of the band together. The band were one of the finalists hoping to represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest of 2010. In the end, they didn’t quite manage to be part of the big event, but the song they sang – ‘Kinezos’ (Chinese Man) – was enough to get them noticed.

The band performed at the MAD Video Music Awards that year, and the year after, and released their debut album Mistika (Secrets). Since then, Melisses have released single after single and have given performance after performance, and they have brought their music to our shores a number of times, so they will feel right at home.

Melisses

Live performance by the Greek band. July 29. Ammos Beach Bar, Larnaca. 8pm. Tel: 24-828844