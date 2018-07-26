Cyprus has among the highest pesticide residues in food

By Liam Carter

Food samples extracted from Cyprus and analysed by the European Union as part of an EU wide study targeting food quality has revealed that the Cyprus has one of the highest rates of pesticide residue levels in food.

Malta topped the list.

The report shows that out of the 673 samples from Cyprus, 6.8 per cent were over the allowable maximum residue level (MRL) legally permitted in foods or animal feeds. France registered the same percentage as Cyprus.

However, 62.1 per cent of the samples were below the lowest residue concentration level (LOQ) whilst 31.1 per cent were between the LOQ and MRL level.

Only Malta surpassed Cyprus, as the study concluded that out of 178 samples tested from Malta, 10.7 per cent exceeded the allowable threshold.

In total the study which in 2016 analysed over 84,657 food samples from EU member states, plus Iceland and Norway, concluded that, overall, 96.2 per cent of the 84,657 samples analysed fell within the legal limits.

Some 50.7 per cent of the tested samples were free of quantifiable residues, while 45.5 per cent of the samples analysed contained quantified residues not exceeding the maximum residue levels.

The report also noted that samples from third countries were found to have a higher MRL exceedance rate, 7.2 per cent. Also when compared to food produced in the EU, a higher non-compliance rate of 4.7 per cent was reported.

“As in previous years, this report confirms the high level of compliance of food on the shelves in the EU,” said Vytenis Andriukaitis, the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.

“Every year, thousands of food products are controlled by member states to check that the legal limits are being respected: we owe it to European citizens to make sure that the EU’s food chain not only remains the most stringent and controlled in the world but is one that we are very serious about continuously improving.”

According to the commissioner, “the current scientific knowledge, the long-term dietary exposure to the pesticides covered by the 2016 EUCP was unlikely to pose a health risk to consumers.”