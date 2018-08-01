Two suspected arson attacks in the early hours

The fire service received two calls regarding two different fires which are thought to have been maliciously caused, just after midnight on Tuesday they said.

A call was received at about 12.30am regarding a fire in a wooden kiosk, in a fenced area, in the yard of Pera Chorio Nisou high school. The fire service responded with two fire trucks and the blaze was under control by 12.46am

The fire caused serious damage to part of the kiosk’s construction. At first glance the fire appears to have been caused by a malicious act.

The fire service received another call at 12.30am, regarding a fire in an adjacent outbuilding in an orchard close to Arediou village. Lakatamia Fire Station responded with two firefighting vehicles and the fire was under control at 1.28am

The outbuilding, including the tools and equipment inside it, suffered extensive damage. The fire seems to have been caused by arson.

The exact causes of both fires will be investigated in cooperation with the police.