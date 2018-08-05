Greens ditch Diko and Edek, will field own MEP candidates, possibly Levent

The Green Party-Citizens Cooperation said on Sunday it was breaking ranks with centre-right Diko and socialist Edek and would not be cooperating with them in the forthcoming European elections, party leader Giorgos Perdikis said on Sunday.

The next European Parliament (EP) elections will be in May 2019.

At a meeting of the central committee of the Green Party in Limassol on Sunday, Perdikis said both Diko and Edek appeared to have set their own course following the defeat of joint candidate, leader of the former, Nicolas Papadopoulos, in this year’s presidential elections.

He said that during the central committee meeting on Sunday there had been “a great deal of dissatisfaction expressed” among the Citizens Cooperation members about the course Diko and Edek have taken in the recent passage of the draft non-performing loans bill.

“We think that they were moving autonomously without respecting the cooperation between us and the joint programme that we had signed for the nomination of Nicolas Papadopoulos, and obviously as far as the European elections are concerned, there is no question of continuing this cooperation of the four parties,” Perdikis said.

It appeared now there was no question of continuing cooperation with them, Perdikis said, adding that the Greens-Citizens Cooperation would field their own list of MEP candidates for the EP elections. This might possibly include Turkish Cypriot journalist Sener Levent, the publisher of Afrika newspaper in the north, he said.

Leven and another Afrika journalist, Ali Osman are being prosecuted by Turkey for a critical article they wrote against Ankara’s incursion into Afrin, Syria, calling it another “invasion”.

Perdikis said Levent “has shown an interest in participating on the ballot”, adding that the party’s list of candidates would be supported by organisations and initiatives from both the Greek Cypriot and the Turkish Cypriot communities.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, Perdikis reiterated the Greens’ position that the Cyprus issue must be put back on the basis of “invasion and occupation.”

“We think that the resumption of talks from the point where they stopped at Crans-Montana is a poor recipe that will lead to new deadlocks,” he said.

On energy, Perdikis said the Greens would on Monday be taking part in a meeting at the ministry of energy and would urge the government to proceed rapidly with the exploitation of natural gas.