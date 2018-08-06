Famagusta residents urged to conserve water (Updated)

The desalination plant at Dhekelia

The Water Development Department (WDD) on Monday urged consumers in the Famagusta district to use water in moderation, as, due to damage to the Dhekelia desalination plant, reduced quantities of water will be available compared to the increased needs of the summer season.

Later in the day, Paralimni mayor, Theodoros Pyrillis, said that the damage, that occurred on Sunday night, had been restored and that the unit will reach full capacity within the next 24 hours.

Of the 40,000 cubic metres the unit has been supplying the district daily, he said, the quantity dropped to 25,000.

Pyrillis said that, despite the reduced quantities delivered by the desalination unit, there have not been any cutbacks in the tourist area.

 

