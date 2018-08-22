Films screening heads to the promised land

The Earth as we know it is in danger. Nature faces gradual destruction. Turning a blank sheet and starting fresh, whether in another dimension or in a different reality, thus does sound extremely appealing. Tomorrowland, a Disney movie directed by two-time Oscar winner Brad Bird, which brings together Casey, a smart and hopeful teenage girl bursting with scientific curiosity, and Frank, a boy-genius turned inventor in his old age, explores this idea through these two characters.

Together, they take on a dangerous mission, to discover the secrets of a land beyond space and time that belongs to their collective memory. Tomorrowland, the last bastion of hopes and dreams, the only chance at a future, is an alternate world that was created by certain scientists who have come together to work as a unified front for the betterment of the world.

This captivating sci-fi mystery adventure was written by Bird and Damon Lindelof, writer and co-creator of Lost. Notable stars include the award-winning George Clooney, Britt Robertson, Hugh Laurie, and Raffey Cassidy.

The movie will be presented by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation in collaboration with the Friends of Cinema Society as part of the Faneromeni18 Arts Festival.

Screening of the 2015 film as part of the third Faneromeni 18 Festival. August 30. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 9pm. Free. Tel: 22-128157