Champions League group stage draw

Champions League runners-up Liverpool, Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain and Serie A side Napoli were thrown together in the pick of the groups following the draw for this season’s Champions League made on Thursday.

The trio were drawn into Group C alongside Red Star Belgrade, European Cup winners in 1991 and making their debut in the group stage.

Titleholders Real Madrid will face last season’s semi-finalists AS Roma plus CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen in Group G.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will face his former club Manchester United after they were drawn together in Group H that also includes Spanish side Valencia.

Inter Milan, back in the competition for the first time since 2011/12, face Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven in Group B which features three former European champions.

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League made on Thursday: Group A Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco Club Bruges – – – Group B Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur PSV Eindhoven Inter Milan – – – Group C Paris St Germain Napoli Liverpool Red Star Belgrade – – – Group D Lokomotiv Moscow Porto Schalke 04 Galatasaray – – – Group E Bayern Munich Benfica Ajax Amsterdam AEK Athens – – – Group F Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Olympique Lyonnais Hoffenheim – – – Group G Real Madrid AS Roma CSKA Moscow Viktoria Plzen – – – Group H Juventus Manchester United Valencia Young Boys Bern

Matches to be played on Sept. 18/19, Oct. 2/3, Oct. 23/24, Nov. 6/7, Nov. 27/28 and Dec. 11/12.