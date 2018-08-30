Champions League group stage draw

August 30th, 2018 Champions League, Football, Sport 0 comments

Champions League group stage draw

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin presents David Beckham with the UEFA President's Award

Champions League runners-up Liverpool, Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain and Serie A side Napoli were thrown together in the pick of the groups following the draw for this season’s Champions League made on Thursday.

The trio were drawn into Group C alongside Red Star Belgrade, European Cup winners in 1991 and making their debut in the group stage.

Titleholders Real Madrid will face last season’s semi-finalists AS Roma plus CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen in Group G.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo will face his former club Manchester United after they were drawn together in Group H that also includes Spanish side Valencia.

Inter Milan, back in the competition for the first time since 2011/12, face Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven in Group B which features three former European champions.

 

The draw for the group stage of the Champions League made on Thursday: Group A Atletico Madrid Borussia Dortmund AS Monaco Club Bruges – – – Group B Barcelona Tottenham Hotspur PSV Eindhoven Inter Milan – – – Group C Paris St Germain Napoli Liverpool Red Star Belgrade – – – Group D Lokomotiv Moscow Porto Schalke 04 Galatasaray – – – Group E Bayern Munich Benfica Ajax Amsterdam AEK Athens – – – Group F Manchester City Shakhtar Donetsk Olympique Lyonnais Hoffenheim – – – Group G Real Madrid AS Roma CSKA Moscow Viktoria Plzen – – – Group H Juventus Manchester United Valencia Young Boys Bern

Matches to be played on Sept. 18/19, Oct. 2/3, Oct. 23/24, Nov. 6/7, Nov. 27/28 and Dec. 11/12.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close