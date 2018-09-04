Mother and teenage son remanded

A mother and her teenage son have been remanded in police custody after they were found with a stolen motorbike in Kato Paphos on Monday afternoon.

The 37-year-old mother, who was riding the bike, and her 16-year-old son, who was walking, were intercepted by police and checked.

She was under the influence of alcohol, had no driving licence and was not wearing a helmet. Further checks showed the moped had been reported stolen.

After her arrest the woman made some statements which are being investigated.

She was later remanded for one day while her son was remanded for two days.