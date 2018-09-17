Apoel and Apollon kick-off league campaigns with wins

Champions Apoel and Apollon kicked off their league campaigns with wins against Ermis Aradippou and Pafos FC respectively, while Omonia recorded their second win in as many games, something that was last achieved eight years ago.

Of the big guns only AEK failed to win as they were held to 1-1 draw by Nea Salamina.

Apoel were expected to win their opening game against Ermis Aradippou but few expected that they would have to defend for almost the entire second half to preserve their lead.

Ermis hit the woodwork twice and had 17 attempts on goal as opposed to just seven by their opponents.

However their lack of incisiveness in the final third of the pitch proved costly in a game they should not have lost.

Apoel continued where they left off from their woeful European campaign this season – a team that seemed to play without a game plan and players lacking passion and vision.

Their coach Bruno Baltazar has been walking a tightrope ever since Apoel were knocked out of the European competitions and if rumours are to be believed he will be the first (probably of many as is customary) top-flight manager to get the sack.

The only goal of the game was scored from the penalty spot by Nuno Morais in the 24th minute.

Apollon had no such problems against Pafos FC as they crushed their ambitious opponents 5-1.

It was one-way traffic from the very first whistle with the Limassol side taking a two-goal lead inside the first 12 minutes through Yuste and Pereira with Sardinero adding a third just before the break.

Apollon stepped off the gas in the second half but still managed two more goals through Yuste (his second) and Zelaya, with Nemec scoring right at the end for Pafos FC’s consolation goal.

Omonia’s Matt Derbyshire, last season’s top scorer, got off the mark as he scored the only goal of the game against Enosis Neon PAralimniou while at the Ammochostos stadium AEK and Nea Salamina shared the spoils.

Florian Taulemmeuse gave AEK a half-time lead but Nea Salamina fought back in the second half and equalised through Kingsley.

In the final weekend game Doxa Katokopias picked up their first points of the season as they defeated Alki 4-0.

Hadjivassilis, Sadik (2) and Papafotis in added time were the goalscorers for Doxa leaving Alki rooted to the bottom of the table without a point or a goal scored.