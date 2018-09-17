Cybersafety helpline receives almost 1,000 calls in first year

By Annette Chrysostomou

In the first year of its operation, the cybersafety helpline 1480, established under an EU co-funded project, has been contacted by 967 people to report cases of hacking, internet threats, personal data protection and other issues.

The helpline was mentioned by Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris at a press conference Monday on the national strategy for a better internet for children in Cyprus.

He said the continuous increase in calls to the hotline shows that it is effective and demonstrates the public’s strong acceptance and trust.

“The 1480 helpline offers an immediate, easily accessible and responsible point of contact for users to report illegal content or acts on the internet (for example, child sexual abuse, racist and xenophobic material). All citizens can contact the 1480 free of charge by calling or file a complaint by sending an e-mail via an online form or through an online chat,” he said.

As part of a campaign to promote the 1480 line, Andria Christoforou, cycling champion and member of the Cypriot Olympic team, acts as an important example for children and adolescents. She promotes the project with a video, sending a message of awareness to children, teenagers and parents on the importance of safe and ethical internet use.

The minister also assured his listeners that the ministry will continue to respond to developments in digital technologies and will make a number of decisions related to internet practices and a responsible and creative use of the internet.

He added the government has formed an inter-ministerial committee to promote and monitor the national strategy for a better internet for children and is developing an integrated national awareness programme for children, educators and parents.

A number of actions contributing to raising awareness and supporting the safe use of technologies have already been taken, Hambiaouris said.

“It is also important to have presentations, lectures, seminars and workshops for pupils, teachers and parents. It is noted that during the school year 2017-2018, 433 actions were carried out involving 19,858 students, 1,161 teachers and 2,056 parents.”

More info on the helpline can be found here https://www.cybersafety.cy/helpline-report