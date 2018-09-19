Cyprus, Egypt sign gas pipeline agreement

September 19th, 2018

Egypt and Cyprus on Wednesday signed an agreement for the construction of an underwater pipeline to export natural gas to Egypt.

The deal was signed at the presidential palace by Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and Egypt’s Oil Minister Tarek el Molla.

Lakkotrypis said the agreement aimed at ensuring the timely and safe development, construction, and operation of an underwater pipeline directly to Egypt through the two countries’ exclusive economic zones.

A joint committee will be set up in the next 30 days to oversee the project.

 

