Two arrested in Nicosia theft case

September 21st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

A case involving breaking and entering, theft and the illegal possession of property is being investigated by Nicosia police after individuals broke into the home of a 67-year-old and stole jewellery and camera lenses worth €29,828.

On July 30, the victim reported to police that between July 28-30, unknown individuals broke into his home.

On Thursday, police discovered that a website had the stolen camera lenses for sale, while part of the stolen property was found in the home of a 40-year-old in Nicosia, who was then arrested.

Another man, 18-years-old, was also arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

