Man stabbed by neighbour in Ayia Napa

September 22nd, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the head on Friday night by his neighbour, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the 41-year-old from Bulgaria and permanent Ayia Napa resident told police that on Friday afternoon he made a comment to his neighbour, whom he did not know.

Police said that the 41-year-old later went to a kiosk in his area, when his neighbour showed up and stabbed him three times in the head.

The man was taken to Famagusta general, stitched up and released.

Police are still searching for the individual who stabbed the 41-year-old.

