Poed head warns of ‘tragic’ consequences after data breach

The head of primary teaching union Poed, Phylios Phylactou warned on Monday that “tragic” consequences would follow after a ruling by the personal data commissioner that the education minister would be reprimanded by her office for sending emails to the personal accounts of teachers earlier in the month.

Phylactou wrote on his Facebook profile that the education minister was subject to “a reprimand and a prohibition” for illegal activities.

“And this is just the beginning. Tragic developments are on the cards,” Fylaktou said without providing further explanation.

According to state broadcaster CyBC, teacher unions were informed on Monday by the office of the personal data commissioner that the minister was found violating the law by sending emails earlier in the month to the personal accounts of teachers.

The probe followed several complaints filed by recipients of this email which the education ministry had sent a day before teachers voted to allow union leaders to decide on strike measures.

In the email, education minister, Costas Hambiaouris, informed teachers about a cabinet decision.